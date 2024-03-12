Woman swindles Coweta couple out of nearly $14K after agreeing to give away child, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after being accused of adoption fraud, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb.14, Coweta deputies began investigating a case of adoption fraud.

The sheriff’s office spoke with a couple who told them they had agreed to adopt a child from a woman in Maine named Jessica Thibeault.

The couple told deputies that they adopted a child from Thibeault in the past several years and were contacted through the attorneys who helped with the first adoption. They stated that Thibeault was pregnant again and was interested in having the couple adopt the child due on Feb.5.

On Aug.16, Thibeault reportedly contacted her attorney and stated that she wanted to have the child and suggested that because it would be their previously adopted child’s half-sibling.

The couple’s attorney told officials that the couple agreed to make ‘Birth Mother Support Payments’ and pay Thibeault’s attorney fees.

The payments began on September 9, 2023, and continued through January 10, 2024.

Coweta authorities said unbeknownst to the couple, Thibeault gave birth on January 12, 2024, and started ignoring their calls, Facebook and text messages.

Thibeault’s attorney reportedly met with her and stated that she was wearing a large, heavy coat. The attorneys said they were unable to contact Thibeault and were still unaware the child had been born.

On February 7, 2024, Thibeault spoke with the attorneys who stated that she had given birth to a son at Main General Hospital on January 12, 2024. She allegedly said that five days before giving birth, she had decided to parent the child.

Authorities in Maine tried to locate Thibeault, learning that she had not lived at the home for several months.

The couple paid more than $13,520 over four months for the adoption.

Thibeault was arrested and charged with adoption fraud. She was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

