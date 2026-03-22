Carroll County Schools Superintendent retires concluding a 46-year career in education

CARROLL COUNTY — Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart announced his retirement to the Board of Education on Thursday, March 19, concluding a 46-year career in public education. According to the district, Cowart, who has led Carroll County Schools for 16 years, plans to serve through June 2026 or until a successor is officially appointed to ensure a seamless transition.

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Board of Education Chairman Kerry Miller says that the board is focused on maintaining the strategic direction established under Cowart’s leadership. “The improvements we’ve witnessed across every aspect of our school system during his tenure are nothing short of remarkable,” Miller said.

Cowart began his career as a teacher and coach at Central High School, where he spent 21 years and eventually served as principal. He later served as superintendent of Monroe County Schools for eight years and worked with the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement before returning to lead Carroll County Schools in 2010.

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His tenure has been marked by the “24STRONG” initiative, a commitment to unifying the district’s schools and clusters. Under his leadership, the district’s graduation rate rose from below 70% to a record high of 97.7% in 2025. Carroll County Schools also became the largest district in the nation to achieve National STEM Certification across all 23 campuses.

Cowart credited the district’s progress to a collective effort between staff and the local community.

“The success we’ve achieved belongs to the phenomenal team of dedicated teachers, leaders, and staff who commit themselves to our children every day,” Cowart said. “I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering support of our Board, and especially to our community – our parents, businesses, and local partners – for embracing our efforts.”

The district also established the “G+” Certification program to ensure graduates have verified plans for employment, enlistment or enrollment after high school. Infrastructure projects during this period included the construction of the Carroll County Performing Arts Center and facility upgrades for clusters in Bowdon, Central, Mt. Zion, Temple and Villa Rica. Cowart described his 16 years at the helm as the greatest honor of his professional life.

“For the last 16 years, our mission has been to ensure every student graduates and is successfully enrolled, employed, enlisted, and engaged in their community,” Cowart said. “I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together, and I know that the foundation we have built is strong enough to support even greater heights.”

The Board of Education will schedule a meeting to begin the selection process for the next superintendent. Once the board selects up to three finalists, it must wait a minimum of 14 days after that announcement before taking a final vote to officially appoint a successor.

Cowart said he plans to remain involved with the district after his departure. “I look forward to being a lifelong Advocate, Ambassador, and Ally for Carroll County Schools,” Cowart said. “My heart will always be 24STRONG, and I will continue to help this system positively change lives every day.”

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