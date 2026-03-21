Driver killed after crashing into barrier near GA 400

ATLANTA — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

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Officers responded to the southbound lanes of Georgia 400 at Lenox Road around 2:23 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed after failing to navigate the exit ramp.

According to APD, the vehicle was traveling south on GA 400 when it went through a median, crossed over Lenox Road, passed through a second median and ultimately hit a concrete barrier.

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Atlanta firefighters arrived on scene and provided medical care and assisted with removing the driver from the vehicle.

Despite those efforts, the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s age and identity were not released.

APD’s Accident Investigations Unit is now working to determine what led up to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

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