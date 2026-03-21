VIDEO: Georgia DUI checkpoint erupts into 100 mph chase, ends in fiery crash

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A DUI checkpoint operation turned into a dangerous high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

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On March 14, around 5:36 p.m., Twiggs County deputies were conducting “Operation Wrong Exit,” a checkpoint on the Highway 27 East on-ramp.

Authorities tried to stop a black GMC Denali from entering the checkpoint. Still, the driver, later identified as Royjeri McClendon, refused to stop and sped through, nearly hitting multiple deputies, officials said.

The TCSO says deputies immediately began pursuing the SUV after it reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, McClendon allegedly drove recklessly, nearly hitting other vehicles and trying to ram a patrol car. Deputies also believe he fired a shot toward law enforcement during an attempted PIT maneuver.

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The chase ended when deputies successfully executed a PIT maneuver after McClendon tried to force the lead patrol car off the road, causing the Denali to crash.

Shortly after the crash, the vehicle caught fire with McClendon still inside. Deputies used fire extinguishers to put out the flames and safely remove him from the SUV.

Officials say McClendon resisted arrest and continued to struggle even inside an ambulance, refusing treatment and attempting to get out. He was ultimately transported to the hospital by patrol car for evaluation.

Deputies said they recovered a handgun and multiple pounds of marijuana from inside the SUV.

Further investigation revealed McClendon is a convicted felon and a validated member of the Blood gang, with multiple outstanding warrants across Georgia and a full extradition warrant out of Missouri.

Those warrants include charges of armed robbery, hit-and-run involving serious injury or death, failure to appear, and other felony offenses.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

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