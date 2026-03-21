Brookhaven man part of murder-for-hire plot in California killing, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police, with the help of law enforcement across multiple states, have arrested a metro Atlanta man accused of a murder-for-hire plot tied to a California killing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, Jerry E. Wheeler, 34, of Brookhaven, was arrested on Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Briarwood Road.

The BPD says the arrest was carried out with help from the Murrieta Police Department in California and tactical support from North Metro SWAT.

Authorities say Wheeler is wanted in connection with the Jan. 13 killing of Aaron “A.J.” Jacob Parr, 30, in Murrieta, Calif. Officers there responded to an apartment complex where Parr was found dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities allege the killing was part of a murder-for-hire plot that was deliberately planned. Wheeler is one of four suspects identified in the case.

Two other suspects, Ignacia Perkins and James Petri, were arrested on Jan. 29. A third suspect, Kenneth Maxwell, was arrested on March 18 in Midfield, Ala., with assistance from the FBI.

Wheeler now faces charges including murder, murder for financial gain, and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail pending extradition to California.

Officials say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Murrieta Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group