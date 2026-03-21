WATCH: Suspected shoplifter wanted for months crashes into Fayette deputies during escape

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Businesses no longer have to worry about a suspected shoplifter who has been wanted for months. Body camera video shows the moment Fayette County deputies arrested a suspect after she drove off during a traffic stop.

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Authorities identified the suspect as Kearica Jones, who was wanted by Fayetteville police in connection with a shoplifting case.

On Feb. 11, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Gladd spotted a car matching the description of a wanted car, noting it had a covered license plate. He initiated a traffic stop, and Jones initially pulled over.

Investigators say Jones then suddenly took off, speeding away.

Moments later, deputies say Jones tried to make a U-turn but crashed into Gladd’s patrol vehicle.

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Deputy Waters, who was directly behind them, witnessed Jones get out of the car and run. Body camera video shows the deputy chasing after her on foot.

The chase was brief, and Waters quickly caught up to Jones and took her into custody.

Jones was arrested and is now facing multiple charges. Authorities have not yet released a full list of those charges.

The sheriff’s office says Jones had been wanted for several months before her arrest.

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