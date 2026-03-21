Pet sitter accused of stealing steaks, clothes from client’s Forsyth home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Caring for pets may have been the plan, but deputies say a Forsyth County pet sitter took a few extra ‘perks’ along the way.

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Deputies say in February, a homeowner hired Cindy Love to stay overnight and care for her pets.

By early March, the homeowner noticed items missing, including clothing from her closet and several River Bend Ranch steaks from her refrigerator.

The victim contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to report the missing items.

According to authorities, Love was already well known to the sheriff’s office.

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Authorities say Love had been arrested in 2024 in multiple jurisdictions for similar theft cases. In those incidents, she was accused of stealing jewelry, handbags, and clothing, then selling the items to consignment shops. Those cases are still moving through the court system.

In this latest case, detectives say they gathered enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for Love’s home.

During that search, investigators recovered 18 stolen items, which were returned to the victim.

Love was arrested again and charged with two counts of theft by taking.

The sheriff’s office is also reminding residents to take precautions when hiring a pet sitter, including verifying credentials, conducting background checks, meeting in person, checking references, and trusting your instincts.

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