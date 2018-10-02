  • Car crashes into home after speeding from traffic stop, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A car crashed into a home in College Park overnight after speeding from a police officer trying to stop the car, police say. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was on the scene Tuesday morning where crews towed the smashed, overturned vehicle out of the rubble of one side of the home.

    College Park police said they pulled a car over for a seatbelt violation on Old National Highway. As officers tried to pull the car over the driver turned off the lights and sped away. 

    Gehlbach spoke to the homeowner, who said she woke up Monday night to a loud boom and the whole house shook.  

    The homeowner says this isn't the first time a car has crashed into the home.

