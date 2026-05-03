Car crashes into building in Roswell, 1 hospitalized

ROSWELL, Ga. — Authorities in Roswell are investigating after a driver crashed a car into a building Sunday, injuring the driver.

A photo taken by Channel 2’s Tom Regan shows a car rolled over onto its roof and damage to the building.

Police and the Roswell Fire Department responded to the crash at an unoccupied business near Highway 9 and Liberty Lane around midday.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Roswell PD didn’t state the nature of their injuries.

Police said no other injuries were reported in the crash.

Roswell PD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit are investigating the circumstances behind the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group