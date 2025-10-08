Cancer survivor reunites with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta doctor who saved her life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special reunion at Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

The event brought together cancer survivors, including Elaina Schreckenberger, who was diagnosed with stage-4 brain cancer at age five and is now thriving 27 years later.

She reunited with Dr. Thomas Olson, a pivotal figure in the center’s history, who saved her life.

The reunion was a surprise for Dr. Olson, who was greeted by former patients and current staff.

“Oh, my God…you look beautiful,” he exclaimed upon seeing Elaina.

Reese Hobby, another survivor treated by Olson, was diagnosed with cancer at 10 months old and is now 10 years old.

Her mother, Jenn Hobby, expressed gratitude for having found the right care in Atlanta.

“When she was diagnosed we thought we’d have to travel around the world to find the right person. And he was right here in Atlanta,” Hobby said.

Elaina shared a message of thanks at the event to Olson and the staff.

“All of the patients you’ve cared for in a very special way…thank you for your years of dedication," she said.

She has since graduated from high school and college, earned two master’s degrees, and works for a non-profit in Boston.

