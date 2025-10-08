Travis Hunter reunites with woman he helped on a flight months ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football live on Channel 2.

The former Collins Hill High School standout finished with one of the best catches of the night, but there was a moment before the game that was a sweeter highlight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hunter reunited with Sandy Hawkins Combs, who he first met six months ago after the Jaguars drafted him with the No. 2 pick.

The two sat next to each other on a flight from Denver to Jacksonville. Combs praised Hunter for being so polite and helping her with her bags. She just didn’t know until later into the flight that he was a future NFL player as other passengers were saying hi and taking pictures.

“I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’” Combs wrote. “He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’”

Combs said she would buy tickets for a future Jaguars game. On Monday night, the two new friends reunited.

Of course, Combs wore her No. 12 Hunter jersey and cheered the Jaguars to a 31-28 win over the Chiefs.

“Last night, the Jaguars showed up and showed out! Thank you to the Jacksonville Jags for an unforgettable experience. Monday night will forever be a lifetime memory,” Combs wrote on her Facebook page. “The NFL has a special way of bringing family, friends, and communities together. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group