Businesses open, impacted after water main break in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several major Atlanta tourist attractions in downtown Atlanta have reopened or continue to be impacted after a large water main break that occurred Friday afternoon.

The following businesses are currently operating or impacted:

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is back open Sunday during normal hours. Sensory Friendly Playtime from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and our regular June programs from 11:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Zoo Atlanta will open as usual at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for our area. Water fountains and water bottle refilling stations will not be available. Canned and bottled beverages may be purchased at any of our concession locations.

Grady Memorial Hospital all appointments are canceled. The hospital is asking visitors to delay their visits until service is restored.

Steamhouse Lounge announced they are closed for business on Sunday.

The City of Atlanta is under a State of Emergency Mayor Andre Dickens said on Saturday night at a press conference to update the status of the recent water main breaks throughout the city.

City officials are targeting the breaks aggressively and say they are now starting on the main breaks at the intersection of West Peachtree St. and 11th Street.

Multiple water main breaks were reported in midtown Atlanta on Friday and headed into Saturday morning.

As a result, the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory for a large portion of the city. Earlier on Saturday afternoon, they extended that advisory to cover another section of the city.

Channel 2 Action News continues to contact businesses in the area to learn more about who is impacted by this main break.

Here’s where you can get water in Atlanta and DeKalb County.

Atlanta water outage in its third day as crews work to repair water main break

