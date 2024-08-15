Bus driver praised for ‘quick-thinking’ after Rome football team crash

A Rome City Schools bus driver was recognized for his heroic actions after another driver crashed into his bus.

The crash happened on Aug. 8 as the Rome High School football team was on their way back from a scrimmage against Rockmart High School.

At this week’s school board meeting, the board wanted to honor school bus driver Nakita Strickland. The board presented him with a certificate and the crowd gave him a standing ovation on Tuesday night.

“Mr. Strickland’s quick-thinking and safety-first mentality ensured the safety of our students and staff during last Thursday evening’s bus accident. We are all grateful that Mr. Strickland is a part of our team,” the district said.

The night of the crash, Georgia State Patrol said Jeyonna Underwood crossed the center line at Highway 101 and Doc Moates Rd. and hit the bus just before 11 p.m.

The crash caused the bus to flip on its side. At least 15 people, including 12 minors, were injured in the crash. They were treated and released hours later.

Underwood, 21, is in the Polk County Jail charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and DUI- endangerment of a child under 14.

