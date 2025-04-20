Burger King franchisee with restaurants in South Georgia files for bankruptcy

DESTIN, Fl. — You probably already know that many fast food restaurants are owned by franchises. But what happens when those companies go bankrupt?

It’s happening now to Consolidated Burger Holdings.

After two years of declining sales, the company has filed for bankruptcy.

It is based in the Florida panhandle town of Destin and operates 57 Burger King restaurants.

Consolidated Burger’s reach goes down to Palm Beach and up to South Georgia.

It will continue operating those restaurants while it looks for a buyer.

The company will likely have to get more aggressive, though. It’s been trying to find a buyer for seven months now.

