Bundle up! The first freeze of the winter is on the way

ATLANTA — If you haven’t prepared your pipes, plants and pets for the freeze, now’s the time to get them ready.

Severe Weather Team 2’s Eboni Deon says early Monday morning temperatures will hover around freezing, with areas to the north expected to dip below freezing.

Monday will be very chilly, with temperatures staying in the high 30s and low 40s. The blustery winds will make being outdoors that much more unpleasant.

Make sure your plants, pets and exposed pipes are protected from the weather. Tuesday morning will be even colder.

A freeze watch is area-wide for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Warming stations have opened in the area ahead of the cold.

