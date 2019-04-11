  • Buckhead jewelry store burglars make off with unusual loot, police say

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating an usual break-in at a Buckhead jewelry store overnight. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News three men threw a large brick through the front window of the Aydin Jewelers at 2955 Peachtree Road in northeast Atlanta.

    But it turned out all of the jewelry was locked in a vault.

    When the burglars realized they weren't going to get what they were after, they turned to something else in the store to take: liquor. 

