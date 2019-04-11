Suspect arrested over suspicious fires at historically black churches in Louisiana

LOUISIANA - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of "suspicious" fires at historically black churches in Louisiana, authorities announced Wednesday.
Three churches with predominantly African American congregations caught fire over a 10-day span in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, this month, destroying the buildings and sparking fears about a possible racist motive.
U.S. Attorney David Joseph announced the arrest in a statement late Wednesday, saying the unidentified suspect had been taken into state custody.
We're working to learn how investigators made the arrest in the cases, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
“A suspect has been identified in connection with the three church burnings in Opelousas, Louisiana, and is in state custody," Joseph said. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF, and FBI are working with state and local law enforcement and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims and those St. Landry Parish residents affected by these despicable acts.
ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.
