  • Video shows teen brutally attack another student at school

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old said he was brutally attacked by a classmate -- and it was all caught on camera. 

    The attack happened at North Clayton High School last Thursday.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke exclusively to the student, who said he ended up with a chipped tooth, a broken eye socket, a broken nose and a concussion. 

    The victim told Fernandes that the student who attacked him had been bullying him and waited for him in the hallway.

    Fernandes is working to get answers from school officials about why no adults stepped in to help.

    We'll show you the exclusive video captured of the attack, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

