Man shot in garage, left to die in front yard of DeKalb home, police say

Police are looking for two men they believe shot and killed a 28-year-old inside his garage in DeKalb County.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to a person shot call in the 500 block of Stonemill Manor. When officers arrived, a man was found laying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Police told Channel 2's Audrey Washington that family members were around the victim trying to revive him. But doctors pronounced him dead at a nearby hospital.
The man has been identified as 28-year-old Christopher Barber. Washington tried to speak with the family, but they declined to comment.
Neighbors tell us it isn't the first time a shooting has happened at the home. We'll have details on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta boil water advisory in effect after water outage
- Couple accused of targeting Asian families across metro Atlanta
- Massive beef recall expands, 12 million pounds of meat impacted
Police said surveillance video from the house shows two suspects. One drove to the house Monday night in a white SUV and the other walked up to the home.
Investigators told Washington that suspects talked with Barber inside the garage. Moments later, the video showed the suspects rushing out of the garage and Barber chasing them.
Police told Washington that they found a gun in the street and a shell casing inside the garage.
The DeKalb County Homicide Unit is still investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}