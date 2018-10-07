0 BREAKING: Georgia native 'The Walking Dead' actor dead at 76

ATLANTA - Scott Wilson, the actor best known recently for playing Hershel on Georgia-filmed 'The Walking Dead,' has died, according to the series' official Twitter account. Wilson was 76.

Wilson played veterinarian Hershel Greene on the series from 2011 to 2014 when the series filmed in Senoia.

Wilson was born in Thomasville, Georgia in 1942. He landed the part of Hershel while visiting his 97-year-old mother at home.

Earlier Saturday, it was announced that Wilson would return for 'The Walking Dead's' 9th season, which premieres tomorrow. He had been a routine presence at comic cons nationwide over the years and was scheduled to appear later this month at the Walker Stalker convention in Atlanta.

Wilson reflected on his career in a 2011 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Rodney Ho:

"It's been up and down. It's always been. You have dry spells. At different times, you are starting over. If you love it, you stay with it. That's what I'm doing. I've accomplished more than I would have hoped to have accomplished. I don't want to be a big movie star. I can be someone who walks the streets and not get mobbed. I want to be as fine an actor as I can be. I am still striving to be as good as I can be."

Wilson's other credits also include rolls in 'In Cold Blood,' 'In The Heat of the Night,' 'The Great Gatsby,' 'Dead Man Walking,' 'Pearl Harbor' and more.

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of... was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

