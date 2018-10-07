  • TROPICS WATCH: Our next potential named storm could affect Georgia next week

    ATLANTA - A tropical depression is expected to form in the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight or Sunday. Heavy rains are heading for western Cuba.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says the system could impact the southeast next week. Landfall is projected Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. 

    The system may produce rain in north Georgia mid-to-late week, but as far as timing and specific amounts, it's too early to tell. 

    If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Michael. 

