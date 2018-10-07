TROPICS WATCH: Our next potential named storm could affect Georgia next week

ATLANTA - A tropical depression is expected to form in the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight or Sunday. Heavy rains are heading for western Cuba.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says the system could impact the southeast next week. Landfall is projected Wednesday along the Gulf Coast.
The system may produce rain in north Georgia mid-to-late week, but as far as timing and specific amounts, it's too early to tell.
If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Michael.
We are closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen in the NW Caribbean, projected to move into the central Gulf. It is forecast to become a Depression tonight or Sunday. I'm updating the potential timing & impacts in N GA after the game. #PTC14 pic.twitter.com/5gSxhK5QMj— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 7, 2018
