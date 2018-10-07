Comedian Katt Williams arrested for assault in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. - Troubled comedian Katt Williams was arrested and charged Friday with assault.
Williams, whose real first name is Micah, had bail set at $2,500, according to jail records. .
Portland police are overseeing the investigation, details of which have not been released.
Williams is a frequent cast member on the show “Wild ‘N Out.” The show had a live tour stop Friday in Portland, in which Williams was expected to appear.
Williams has had myriad brushes with the law over the years for physically attacking other people.
