  • Comedian Katt Williams arrested for assault in Portland, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PORTLAND, Ore. - Troubled comedian Katt Williams was arrested and charged Friday with assault. 

    Williams, whose real first name is Micah, had bail set at $2,500, according to jail records. .

    Portland police are overseeing the investigation, details of which have not been released.

    Williams is a frequent cast member on the show “Wild ‘N Out.” The show had a live tour stop Friday in Portland, in which Williams was expected to appear. 

    Williams has had myriad brushes with the law over the years for physically attacking other people.

