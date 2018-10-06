Gator takes up residence on family's front porch

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. - Now, that’s one dangerous-looking welcome mat.
A Louisiana family got a big surprise on its doorstep Friday in St. Martin Parish, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported.
The town of Beraux Bridge touts itself as the crawfish capital of the world, but a large alligator stole the headlines as it nestled on the front porch of a residence.
The gator was tucked behind a potted plant and a pair of shoes, reclining idly on the front doormat.
"So ... you never know what may show up on your doorstep," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Always look before you step!"
Oh, and no solicitation, either.
TRENDING STORIES:
- University football player dies after falling 16 floors from residence hall
- Female robbery crew targeting men at upscale hotel bars, police say
- 'I was very shaken up': Bicyclist captures video of gruesome crash involving deer
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}