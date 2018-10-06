  • Gator takes up residence on family's front porch

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BREAUX BRIDGE, La. - Now, that’s one dangerous-looking welcome mat.

    A Louisiana family got a big surprise on its doorstep Friday in St. Martin Parish, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported.

    The town of Beraux Bridge touts itself as the crawfish capital of the world, but a large alligator stole the headlines as it nestled on the front porch of a residence.

    The gator was tucked behind a potted plant and a pair of shoes, reclining idly on the front doormat.

    "So ... you never know what may show up on your doorstep," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Always look before you step!" 

    Oh, and no solicitation, either.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories