Female robbery crew targeting men at upscale hotel bars, police say

ATLANTA - Several women have been targeting men wearing expensive watches, police said.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News the women are either robbing the men at gunpoint or stealing the watches and other items when the victims fall asleep.
Police are investigating at least 15 cases in Atlanta, and police arrested two women Friday.
Police said upscale hotel bars are the hunting ground for the thieves.
