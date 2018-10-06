0 LIVE UPDATES: Senate readies to vote on confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Debate continued in the Senate chamber Saturday as the clock ticked down to a vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Senate Republicans, with the help of Democrat Joe Manchin, voted Friday to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final floor vote that is expected to take place Saturday afternoon.

With Collins’ promise of a "yes" vote, followed minutes later by Manchin’s vow to do the same, Kavanaugh appears to have enough votes to be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.

The New York Times is reporting that Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, says his party will open an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and perjury against Brett Kavanaugh if Democrats win control of the House in November.

“It is not something we are eager to do,” Nadler told the Times on Friday.

Nadler said that because the Senate “failed to do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent, we are going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions.”

How will the vote be taken? Like this:

On the Kavanaugh vote...a Senate clerk will verbally call the roll of all 100 senators alphabetically, starting with Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and culminating with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN). Senators will rise from their desks and vote yea or nay. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2018

Protestors have staged a sit-in in the middle of the street in front of the Supreme Court. Several have been arrested.

Protestors are pumping their fists and carrying signs. The crowd has been chanting, "November is coming!" and "Vote them out!"

“I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court,” the first lady told reporters traveling with her in Egypt on the final leg of her four-country tour of Africa.

The timing of the Kavanaugh vote is being moved up - we are being told it could start as between 3:30-3:45 pm ET — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 6, 2018

WATCH: Protesters gather at Capitol ahead of Kavanaugh vote https://t.co/CRW4hXhFPR — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

12:50 p.m.: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is expected to be voting “present” instead of “no” during the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation so that Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, can attend his daughter’s wedding, according to Fox News.

Murkowski broke with Republicans on Friday to vote “no” on ending debate on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Daines had said he would attend his daughter’s wedding then fly back to Washington on Saturday night to vote in favor of Kavanaugh if his vote was needed.

If Murkowski votes “present” and not “no” then Daines’ vote would not be needed to confirm Kavanaugh to the court.

12:21 p.m.: Capitol Police said they arrested 101 people Friday as they protested Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Seventy-eight were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in Senate office buildings and six were arrested on the Senate Gallery for protesting during Maine Sen. Susan Collins' speech on the floor.

Sixteen were also arrested for blocking the street in front of the Supreme Court, and one was arrested for marijuana use.

Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capital Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see - and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

People have gathered in Atlanta at Woodruff Park to protest the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court:

Happening now —- Woodruff Park Anti-Kavanaugh rally pic.twitter.com/gzVzsr8RWb — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 6, 2018

