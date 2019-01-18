BREAKING: Arrest made in shooting death of Atlanta music producer's brother

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly one year after the brother of popular Atlanta music producer Drumma Boy was shot and killed, the FBI has made an arrest in the case.
Syranard Eugene Watson, 28, was captured Friday morning in Gwinnett County on a charge of felony murder in connection with the Feb. 10, 2018, shooting death of Ferrell Miles.
The FBI identified Watson as a suspect in the case weeks after the deadly shooting outside of House of Fresh, Drumma Boy’s northwest Atlanta clothing boutique. The federal agency released Watson’s picture last March, hoping someone would recognize him..
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia police officer arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children
- FBI searching for suspects who violently kidnapped 2 people at Midtown apartment
- One of the best barbecue restaurants in US is right here in Atlanta, report says
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that gave agents the break they needed in the case, FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said.
That tip led authorities to a residence in the 1200 block of Thorncliff Court in Lawrenceville, where Watson was taken into custody.
According to police, Watson shot Miles several times following an argument outside of the clothing store in the 1700 block of Howell Mill Road. Witnesses told police he sped from the scene in a black sedan.
Miles, 48, of Atlanta, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
In an Instagram post shortly after the deadly shooting, Drumma Boy wrote: “I lost the first person I ever looked up (to) in life ... the first person I ever wanted to be like ... my big blood-brother.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}