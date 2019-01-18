One of the best barbecue restaurants in US is right here in Atlanta, report says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Looking for the best barbecue joints in the U.S.? A few of them are right here in Georgia, according to a new ranking.
The Food Network recently released its “America’s Best Barbecue from Coast to Coast” list, which rounded up the eateries that serve up the yummiest ribs, briskets and baked beans in some of America’s regions known for barbecue.
Its experts canvassed dozens of restaurants across the country, and several in Georgia made the cut, including Atlanta’s Heirloom Market BBQ.
The Cobb County eatery, located at 2243 Akers Mill Road, was featured thanks to its high-quality meats and range of barbecue sauces.
According to the Food Network article:
“You can find remnants of the old-school style even in new-school Atlanta joints like Heirloom Market, where high-quality meat is prepared in a range of styles (think sweet and spicy Korean sauce) that include the local classic tomato sauce.”
It wasn’t the only Georgia spot on the list though. Smokin’ Pig, located right outside of Savannah in Richmond Hill, was praised for its wood-smoked pork shoulder, a family recipe that’s been passed down through generations.
Macon’s Fincher's Bar-B-Q was also highlighted. The Food Network gave a nod to its popular barbecue sauce, which is “used to marinate the pulled and chopped pork once it's pulled out of the wood coal-fired masonry pits,” the authors wrote.
And two places in Northern Georgia, Poole’s in Ellijay and Two Brothers in Ball Ground, impressed the experts with its smoked chopped pork and sweet and vinegary tomato sauce.
Want to know how other spots fared? Take a look at the full list here.
