Georgia police officer arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia police officer has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday. 

    Lake City police Officer Jonathan Balsam, 31, was charged with obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and violation of oath of public office, the GBI said.

    The GBI said Balsam was under investigation for possible sexual exploitation of children via online service. 

    Balsam is being held at the Clayton County Jail. 

