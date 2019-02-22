ATLANTA - Officials with Fulton County Schools announced Friday that five Sandtown Middle School students are facing disciplinary action for sharing drug-tainted food with other students.
BREAKING: 5 students facing possible expulsion for sharing marijuana edibles with classmates at Sandtown Middle School on Valentine’s Day. Others student may also face disciplinary action. Still no word on who made the edibles. 28 students taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/8IXavjo31N— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) February 22, 2019
This development about the charges comes one day after investigators confirmed THC was found in a food sample taken from the school.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said tests showed THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, was found in one of the samples that "has the appearance of cereal."
A total of 28 students were sickened and taken to hospitals. At the time, the students reported feeling shortness of breath and other reactions after eating food or candy.
“It is possible that not all students who were transported ingested illegal substances,” said Cliff Jones, chief academic officer for Fulton County Schools, citing that only four of the 28 students were kept overnight for observation. “But when any child reports feeling ill, our clinic staff evaluates them and trusts the opinions of other medical personnel, such EMS responders, to determine whether to transport a student to the hospital for further assessment.”
The GBI said its crime lab received 46 food samples for testing and is continuing to analyze all items related to the incident.
