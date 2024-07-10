Breach to water line causes potential water main break, gas leak in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Watershed says crews are investigating a potential water main break that happened Wednesday evening.
Crews are at 2995 Jonesboro Road SE working to repair a break that was caused by a breach in the water line.
Atlanta Watershed said this may have been due to work by a private contractor.
They say a gas line may have also been impacted.
Atlanta Watershed said crews cannot begin repairs until the area is safe.
At this time, there are no other details.
Channel 2 Action News crews are headed to the scene.
