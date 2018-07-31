Detention deputy accused of smuggling cocaine into local jail

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A judge has denied bond for a detention deputy accused of smuggling drugs into the Rockdale County jail.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden obtained court documents that lay out the allegations against Ezra Black.
Investigators said he ignored signs and drove right into a restricted area with a gun and cocaine.
He’s paid by Rockdale County neighbors to maintain order inside the jail.
Black is accused of abusing his position of power after investigators say he smuggled drugs, specifically cocaine, into the jail for inmates.
The undercover investigation came to an end last Thursday night when undercover detectives arrested the 25-year-old outside the jail in a restricted area, which also serves as a staff parking lot for county employees.
Ezra Black, 25 , is being held without bond. He’s facing charges of possession of cocaine w/intent to distribute, crossing of guard lines with drugs, violation of oath of office and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. pic.twitter.com/oR9wYVDqV0— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) July 31, 2018
