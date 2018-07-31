  • Dad detains naked accused child molester at gunpoint at park

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A father said he had to pull out his gun to protect his family when he saw a naked man at a city park. 

    The incident happened over the weekend at Covington Park in Newton County.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson learned the father was at the park with his his two children, his mother and his grandmother when the naked man approached them. 

    The father explained to Johnson he told the man to leave several times before he grabbed his gun and chased the man. He was able to hold the man while another family member called police. 

