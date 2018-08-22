0 BOLO: With plastic bag on his head, a naked man showers in someone's yard

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - Fair warning.

“It's about to get weird up in here,” the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

It appears there is this naked guy out there who thinks it is OK to shower in other people’s yards in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Authorities want to chat with him, but they’re having a hard time tracking him down.

You see, they can’t tell you how he looks because, in surveillance footage, his whole head is covered with a plastic bag. So they’re sharing pictures of the guy in his birthday suit in the hopes someone knows his, uh, body type.

To be clear, the sheriff’s office has blurred certain parts of the photo so it is acceptable for public viewing.

“Someone may recognize this subject's body type,” the sheriff’s office said, “or the fact that he likes to shower naked in folks' yards at 3 in the afternoon.”

According to officials, the man parked at the private residence on Armour Bridge Road near Walker Church Road in Greensboro. He emerged from a blue or gray truck “completely naked with a plastic bag over his head to obscure his identity,” then used “painters tape to obscure a camera near the back door of the house,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.

Another camera he did not see caught him using the shower, then leaving the residence.

“Homeowners are still doing an inventory to determine if anything is missing,” the sheriff’s office said.

The hunt is on in Greene County, which is about 75 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Capt. Lee Stancill at 706-523-6468.

“You can stay anonymous,” the sheriff’s office said.

This story was written by Steve Burns for the AJC.

