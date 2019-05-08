BOLD BURGLARY: Can you ID guys who broke into Buckhead store?

ATLANTA - Police need your help identifying three burglars who used a rock to smash a window at a Buckhead jewelry store.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes obtained video of the burglary at Aydin Jewelers on Peachtree Road. In it, you clearly see three people park near the store, walk up to a window and smash it in.
THURSDAY on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, the latest on the investigation + we talk with people who say they’re afraid crime in Buckhead is getting worse.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}