Bodycam video released in peeping Tom call that took deadly turn

ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released body camera video they say shows a man pointing a shotgun at an officer who was responding to a peeping Tom call.
The man in the video was killed in his doorway, and Officer Ethan Marsden, 31, who shot him, is now on a temporary assignment until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation finishes the investigation.
Around 11:40 p.m. April 20, a neighbor called police and said that 63-year-old Carlton Brooks was using binoculars to stare at her for 30 minutes while she was sitting in her car.
Video shows when police arrived at Brooks' home, they came face-to-face with the suspected peeping Tom, who they say was holding a gun.
In the video, officers asked him to dropped his weapon. They said he never dropped it.
Instead, they said Brooks raised the gun and that's when Marsden shot Brooks twice in the stomach.
"Based on the law, the officer was protecting himself -- and not only him but another officer -- from a serious threat," Athens-Clarke County Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said.
Police said they had been called to Brooks' address before.
The GBI will make the final determination as to whether the shooting was justified.
