Bodybuilding legend Lee Haney hosts 12th annual fitness competition to benefit youth nonprofit

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Families, athletes and fitness enthusiasts gathered Saturday at the Georgia International Convention Center for the 12th annual Lee Haney Games, a community event promoting health, wellness and active living.

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Hosted by eight-time Mr. Olympia Lee Haney, the annual event featured competitions and activities for participants of all ages, including youth fitness challenges, a first responders competition, strength contests and interactive activities for children.

The Games also included bodybuilding and arm wrestling competitions, drawing competitors from across the region.

Haney, a longtime Georgia resident and youth mentor, said the event is designed to encourage people of every age and fitness level to embrace healthier lifestyles while bringing families together through friendly competition and recreation.

Proceeds from the event benefited Haney’s Harvest House, a Georgia nonprofit that provides mentoring and leadership development for boys ages 8 to 17.

The organization focuses on building character, promoting physical fitness and helping young people develop the skills needed to succeed in school and in life.

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