Body of police reserve sergeant found in front of Clayton County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police reserve sergeant was discovered dead outside a home in Clayton County.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Jonesboro on Saturday. Once on scene, police saw the front door open and a man lying in the driveway.
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Police pronounced the individual dead at the scene, who was later identified as James Edward Sinkfield, a Reserve Sergeant with the Fort Valley Police Department.
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The Clayton County Police Department said so far, they have not found evidence of a physical altercation or foul play.
Police also said initial examinations of the body found no trauma.
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Investigators currently believe the death may be the result of a medical emergency.
The official cause and manner of the death are pending.
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