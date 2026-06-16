Body of police reserve sergeant found in front of Clayton County home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police reserve sergeant was discovered dead outside a home in Clayton County.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Jonesboro on Saturday. Once on scene, police saw the front door open and a man lying in the driveway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police pronounced the individual dead at the scene, who was later identified as James Edward Sinkfield, a Reserve Sergeant with the Fort Valley Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Clayton County Police Department said so far, they have not found evidence of a physical altercation or foul play.

Police also said initial examinations of the body found no trauma.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators currently believe the death may be the result of a medical emergency.

The official cause and manner of the death are pending.

©2026 Cox Media Group