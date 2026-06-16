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Body of police reserve sergeant found in front of Clayton County home

No foul play is suspected Reserve Sergeant

By Sabrina Castro
Clayton County Police Department (Clayton County Police Department)
By Sabrina Castro

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police reserve sergeant was discovered dead outside a home in Clayton County.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Jonesboro on Saturday. Once on scene, police saw the front door open and a man lying in the driveway.

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Police pronounced the individual dead at the scene, who was later identified as James Edward Sinkfield, a Reserve Sergeant with the Fort Valley Police Department.

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The Clayton County Police Department said so far, they have not found evidence of a physical altercation or foul play.

Police also said initial examinations of the body found no trauma.

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Investigators currently believe the death may be the result of a medical emergency.

The official cause and manner of the death are pending.

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