Body of retired assistant police chief escorted back to Newton County

People are gathering to remember a former assistant police chief who touched so many lives across metro Atlanta.
The body of Almond Turner, who served the Covington Police Department for 45 years, was brought home Friday. His fellow officers escorted his body back to Covington from the Atlanta airport.
TONIGHT ON CHANNEL 2: We'll have live coverage as people gather at a prayer vigil to remember the beloved community member.
Police said Turner's own nephew, Christopher Denson, shot and killed him at a family party in Mississippi on Saturday.
Police said Denson walked outside and came back with an AK-47 style rifle and fired several shots at his uncle. Investigators are still trying to piece together a motive.
Family and friends will gather for a vigil Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Covington town square at 2101 Washington St SW, Covington, GA 30014.
