  • Georgia high school football playoff brackets

    Updated:

    The 2019 high school football regular season is over and it's time for the playoffs!

    Can Blessed Trinity win a third straight state title? Can Milton defend the title they won a year ago? ELCA lost a game this season, but will the season conclude with another state title?

    The GHSA State football playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 15.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    R8 #3 Newton at R6 #2 Mill Creek 

    R2 #4 Wheeler at R4 #1 Roswell 

    R1 #3 Camden at R3 #2 Marietta 

    R7 #4 Central Gwinnett at R5 #1 Milton

    R6 #3 Collins Hill at R8 #2 Archer

    R4 #4 Cherokee at R2 #1 Westlake

    R3 #3 North Cobb at R1 #2 Colquitt County 

    R5 #4 West Forsyth at R7 #1 Parkview 

    R4 #3 Etowah at R2 #2 East Coweta 

    R6 #4 Mountain View at R8 #1 Grayson

    R5 #3 South Forsyth at R7 #2 Norcross 

    R3 #4 Hillgrove at R1 #1 Lowndes

    R2 #3 Newnan at R4 #2 Walton

    R8 #4 Shiloh at R6 #1 North Gwinnett 

    R7 #3 Brookwood at R5 #2 North Forsyth

    At Large at R3 #1 McEachern 

    Class AAAAAA 

    R8 #3 Gainesville at R6 #2 Allatoona

    R2 #4 Bradwell Institute at R4 #1 Stephenson 

    R1 #3 Coffee at R3 #2 Heritage-Conyers 

    R7 #4 Northview at R5 #1 Mays

    R6 #3 Sprayberry at R8 #2 Lanier

    R4 #4 M.L. King at R2 #1 Richmond Hill

    R3 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R1 #2 Valdosta

    R5 #4 Alexander at R7 #1 Johns Creek 

    R4 #3 Tucker at R2 #2 Glynn Academy 

    R6 #4 Dalton at R8 #1 Dacula

    R5 #3 Creekside at R7 #2 Alpharetta 

    R3 #4 Greenbrier at R1 #1 Lee County 

    R2 #3 Brunswick at R4 #2 Morrow

    R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R6 #1 Harrison 

    R7 #3 North Atlanta at R5 #2 South Paulding 

    R1 #4 Houston County at R3 #1 Evans 

    Class AAAAA 

    R8 #3 Cedar Shoals at Carver-Atlanta 

    R2 #4 South Effingham at R4 #1 Jones County 

    R1 #3 Bainbridge at R3 #2 Griffin 

    R7 #4 Hiram at R5 #1 Southwest DeKalb

    R6 #3 Decatur at R8 #2 Buford

    R4 #4 Ola at R2 #1 Ware County

    R3 #3 Riverdale at R1 #2 Veterans

    R5 #4 Arabia Mountain at R7 #1 Carrollton 

    R4 #3 Stockbridge at R2 #2 Wayne County 

    R6 #4 TBD at R8 #1 Clarke Central

    R5 #3 Lithonia at R7 #2 Rome 

    R3 #4 Jonesboro at R1 #1 Warner Robins 

    R2 #3 Statesboro at R4 #2 Dutchtown 

    R8 #4 Loganville at R6 #1 Riverwood 

    R7 #3 Kell at R5 #2 Columbia

    R1 #4 Harris County at R3 #1 Starr's Mill 

    Class AAAA

    R8 #3 St. Pius X at R6 #2 Heritage-Catoosa

    R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R4 #1 Woodward Academy 

    R1 #3 Hardaway at R3 #2 Thomson 

    R7 #4 Flowery Branch at R5 #1 Cartersville

    R6 #3 Pickens at R8 #2 North Oconee

    R4 #4 Luella at R2 #1 West Laurens

    R3 #3 Baldwin at R1 #2 Cairo

    R5 #4 Troup at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 

    R4 #3 Hampton at R2 #2 Perry 

    R6 #4 Northwest Whitfield at R8 #1 Oconee County

    R5 #3 Cedartown at R7 #2 Marist 

    R3 #4 Richmond Academy at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus 

    R2 #3 Mary Persons at R4 #2 Eastside 

    R8 #4 Madison County at R6 #1 Ridgeland 

    R7 #3 Denmark at R5 #2 Sandy Creek

    R1 #4 Americus-Sumter at R3 #1 Burke County

    Class AAA 

    R8 #3 Morgan County at R6 #2 Calhoun 

    R2 #4 Brantley County at R4 #1 Peach County

    R1 #3 Monroe at R3 #2 Benedictine

    R7 #4 Fannin County at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

    R6 #3 Haralson County at R8 #2 Hart County

    R4 #4 Central-Macon at R2 #1 Pierce County

    R3 #3 Beach at R1 #2 Cook

    R5 #4 Pace Academy at R7 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

    R4 #3 Westside-Macon at R2 #2 Appling County

    R6 #4 Sonoraville at R8 #1 Jefferson 

    R5 #3 Lovett at R7 #2 North Hall

    R3 #4 Windsor Forest at R1 #1 Crisp

    R2 #3 Liberty County at R4 #2 Jackson

    R8 #4 Monroe Area at R6 #1 North Murray

    R7 #3 Dawson County at R5 #2 Westminster

    At Large at R3 #1 Jenkins 

    Class AA  

    R8 #3 Elbert County at R6 #2 Douglass-Atlanta

    R2 #4 Vidalia at R4 #1 Jefferson County 

    R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R3 #2 Bleckley County 

    R7 #4 Chattooga at R5 #1 Callaway

    R6 #3 South Atlanta at R8 #2 Union County

    R4 #4 Screven County at R2 #1 Metter

    R3 #3 Washington County at R1 #2 Brooks County 

    R5 #4 Temple County at R7 #1 Rockmart 

    R4 #3 Hephzibah at R2 #2 Toombs County 

    R6 #4 BEST Academy at R8 #1 Rabun County 

    R5 #3 Heard County at R7 #2 Pepperell 

    R3 #4 Dodge County at R1 #1 Thomasville 

    R2 #3 Swainsboro at R4 #2 Harlem 

    R8 #4 Putnam County at R6 #1 Hapeville Charter 

    R7 #3 Model at R5 #2 Bremen

    R1 #4 Early County at R3 #1 Dublin

    Single A will be announced at a later time

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories