Police: Cobb man threw children, ages 1 and 4, over barbed wire fence during chase

A Smyrna man faces five charges after he allegedly tossed his two young children over a barbed wire fence while trying to run away from police officers.
Deandrea Trevon Leonard, 34, is accused of pushing the two kids, ages 1 and 4, in a stroller down the center of South Cobb Drive about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Cobb police arrest warrants.
That netted him a misdemeanor charge, but the other four charges, including two felonies, resulted from his reaction to officers, police said.
In an effort to run away, he threw his 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter over a nearby 7-foot-tall barbed wire fence in the 4600 block of South Cobb Drive, the warrants said. The fence surrounds an industrial lot.
His son landed on his face, resulting in minor scratches, the warrants said. Both kids were trapped on the other side of the fence as their father ran away, police said.
Police eventually caught Leonard, who allegedly gave officers a false name and birthday when first asked. According to Cobb jail records, he has a hold out of Clayton County for an unknown charge.
In Cobb, he faces two second-degree child cruelty charges in addition to counts of obstruction, giving a false name and pedestrian on roadway, jail records show. He remains in jail on a $22,220 bond.
This article was written by Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
