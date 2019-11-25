Nephew shot retired police chief 5-6 times with assault-style rifle, police say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Covington community is mourning the loss of a beloved former police chief and school board member who was killed Saturday.
Retired Assistant Police Chief Almond Turner was shot and killed during a family gathering in Meridan, Mississippi. His nephew, 41-year-old Christopher Denson, is charged with Turner's murder.
Investigators said Denson shot and killed his uncle using an assault-style rifle.
Turner was born in Covington and retired from the Covington Police Department after 45 years of service.
At the time, he was the city's longest tenured employee. Turner had also served on the Newton County School Board since 1996.
Several Covington police officers traveled to Mississippi to help bring the family home at the family's request.
