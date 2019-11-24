Retired Georgia police chief shot, killed by nephew in Mississippi, police say

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a retired Georgia police chief was shot and killed.
The victim's nephew is the suspected shooter, and he is still at large right now, Covington police said.
Almond Turner retired from the Covington Police Department in 2016. He was the assistant chief.
Officials in Meridian, Mississippi say Turner's nephew, Christopher Denson, shot him during a family gathering Saturday night. It happened at the 1st and 10 Gaming Lounge.
Turner retired from the Covington Police Department after 45 years of service.
At the time, he was the city's longest tenured employee.
