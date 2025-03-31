Body found by I-75, apparently run over by their own mini-van

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the death of a person who was apparently run over by the mini-van they were driving.

At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Sunday, a truck driver reported finding a body near an empty mini-van on Interstate 75 Northbound at an entrance ramp.

Deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue crews responded and located the body.

Deputies called the Coroner and Georgia State Patrol Troopers to the scene as well.

The victim, who was not a Gordon County resident, showed signs of having been run over by an automobile.

A mini-van that was near the body, in gear with the motor still running, was lodged against a guardrail.

A family member of the victim later confirmed that the victim was driving the mini-van.

Officers found no evidence of foul play or that any other person was involved.

Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation with assistance from deputies and the Coroner.

The victim was not publicly identified.

