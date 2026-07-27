Neighbors say their road can’t handle 136 more homes in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A developer’s plan to build more than 130 homes on a narrow Gwinnett County road faces an uncertain future after neighbors raised concerns about traffic and density, and planning commissioners voted this month to recommend against it.

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The Gwinnett County Planning Commission voted 8-0 on July 8 to recommend denying a rezoning request from Corridor Development to build 136 homes, a mix of townhouses and single-family houses, on 18 acres along Jordan Drive near Bagwell Way.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will make the final decision on the request.

Justin Feldman said the project would add more than 1,200 daily car trips to a road he described as already unable to handle two-way traffic.

“It’s already crippled. Anytime two vehicles are passing each other, one of them has to go to the shoulder to allow the other to pass,” Feldman said.

Leslie Work said the site never made sense for a project this size.

“We’re not Lawrenceville Highway, we’re not Sugarloaf Parkway,” Work said. “This is a very small, narrow street. We have speed humps, we don’t have striping, no sidewalks.”

Alonzo Rivas, who lives on Bagwell Way, said the road is too narrow for school buses to navigate safely.

“The community deserves a plan that prioritizes safety over developer profits,” Rivas said.

Attorney Shane Lanham told commissioners the county’s own plan already points to this kind of development here, right down to the zoning and the density the developer is asking for.

Lanham said the project would pay to fix the road, not just add to it.

“The proposed development would allow the improvement of that intersection as well as that stretch of Jordan Drive at the developer’s cost,” Lanham said.

County planning staff had recommended approval with conditions, citing the 2045 Unified Plan’s call for “gentle density” in the area. Planning commissioners cited density and the project’s impact on the surrounding neighborhood in voting to deny.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will have final say on the request at their next meeting on July 28.

“It would be heartbreaking to see such a huge change to the street,” Work said.

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