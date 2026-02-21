Black History Month: Fulton County school combines traditional high school with hands-on training

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — At Fulton County School’s Promise Career Institute, Principal Yalanda Bell is helping high school students be career-ready before graduation.

“I want them to be successful no matter what they do after high school,” Bell told Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez.

The Promise Career Institute in College Park combines traditional high school classes with college courses and hands-on career training.

“If you go into her classroom, she’s doing logistics and supply chain management concepts, but also math concepts,” she explained.

Estevez got to walk the halls with Bell and could tell just how big of an impact she’s making in her students’ lives.

“You’re like a rockstar,” he commented.

“I love it here,” Bell replied.

Teacher of the Year Natalie Meiguez believes in Bell’s vision with programs like Future Fridays, where they get exposed to career options.

“They get to meet so many industry people, from Delta, Georgia Power, everywhere,” Meiguez said.

