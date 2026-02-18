Black History Month: Former Falcons star helps hundreds achieve homeownership

ATLANTA — As Channel 2 Action News celebrates Black History Month and “Legacies in the Making,” we’re highlighting outstanding Georgians writing the next chapter of Black history.

For many, the name Warrick Dunn brings back memories of his legendary NFL career and his time with the Atlanta Falcons. But on Wednesday, Dunn is focused less on the spotlight and more on service.

“I don’t care about the attention. I don’t look for the publicity,” Dunn said.

Instead, he’s committed to leaving his mark off the field.

Through Warrick Dunn Charities, Dunn has made it his mission to help single parents achieve homeownership. The organization provides $5,000 in down payment assistance and fully furnishes homes for families in need, turning houses into welcoming spaces filled with stability and hope.

For Dunn, homeownership represents more than just property; it represents security and long-term opportunity.

“To me, home ownership is important because it creates that stability, long-term success,” he said.

The most meaningful moments come during the surprise home reveals, when families walk into their fully furnished homes for the first time.

“You can see their reaction — like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe it,’” Dunn said. “Some may even start getting emotional or crying. Those are moments that I cherish. I’m thankful for them.”

So far, Dunn has helped nearly 700 families, providing more than $1 million in down payment assistance.

He says the impact stretches far beyond the parents.

“Kids, when they have a stable environment, they perform better in school. They’re much more engaged in their community,” Dunn said.

Last month, Dunn was honored at the MLK Community Awards Ceremony for his lasting impact on the community.

