Black History Month: Inspiring dance theater to bring performances back to Atlanta

ATLANTA — In celebration of Black History Month, Channel 2 Action News is focusing on a legendary institution that is deeply rooted in Black culture and American history.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson reports on the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the performances returning to Atlanta.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater stuns and inspires audiences across the United States and Europe, and it’s been doing it for decades.

The theater was founded in 1958 by Ailey.

“He was a visionary genius beyond his time, and what is so beautiful about his artistic legacy is that it’s still so alive and enduring,” said Alicia Graf Mack, the company’s new artistic director.

Mack talked about her mission.

“In this role, it is my responsibility to understand how Mr. Ailey also commissioned new work, new voices, giving a platform to artists so that they could share their ideas on culture and history with the world,” she said.

The goal of each performance is to inspire audiences and leave them feeling uplifted.

“I feel that dance, the performing arts, it is the truth teller, the keeper of our culture. When we look back over time, even when we look at Mr. Ailey’s works, he was a reflection of his time. We want to make sure that we are always a reflection of who we are today and the lineage from where we come. And so it’s important to uplift new voices to see how people are interpreting their experiences,” Mack said.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Feb. 11 through Feb. 15.

Feb. 11 is Family 2 Family night. Visit the Community page for more information.

