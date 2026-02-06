Georgia trio wanted in multi-state pine straw scheme targeting homeowners

LANCASTER, SC — Police in South Carolina are searching for three Georgia men accused of running a door-to-door landscaping scheme that investigators say has targeted homeowners across multiple states.

Lancaster police announced this week that it has obtained arrest warrants for Joseph Nasir Butler, Tyderrius Kemon White, and Anthony Scott Bell, Jr., all of Georgia, in connection with what authorities describe as a ‘long-running pine straw scam.’

According to investigators, the suspects allegedly approached homeowners offering to install pine straw at a rate of $6 per bale. Victims were told an estimate could not be provided before the work began.

After completing the job, police say the men claimed to have used an excessive number of bales, leaving homeowners with unexpectedly high bills.

When victims questioned the changes, the suspects reportedly became aggressive and intimidating, pressuring them to pay immediately.

The three men now face multiple charges, including obtaining property under false pretenses, strong-arm robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators say the scheme has been operating since at least 2020 and has affected communities throughout the southeast, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia.

Lancaster police say the investigation remains active and more charges could be filed as more victims come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted or who has information related to the case is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313. If you see the suspects, call 911 immediately.

