$2 million lottery ticket sold at Georgia convenience store

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia lottery player is celebrating a life-changing win.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Georgia Lottery announced Thursday that a Warner Robins resident won a $2 million top prize playing the Georgia Raffle scratch-off game.
Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Hop In, located at 1104 Highway 96 in Kathleen.
The player claimed the $2 million prize on Feb. 3.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: DUI suspect drove vehicle with 3 children in trunk
- Georgia mom sentenced to 25 years for dumping 4-year-old son’s body wrapped in plastic bag
- New Birth pastor contacted Attorney General Pam Bondi after man went on rant inside church
Two other Georgia players also scored significant wins this week.
A Riverdale resident won $20,000 on Feb. 3, playing the online game Disco Pig Diggi Game, and a Surrency resident won $12,500 on Feb. 4, playing Keno! through the Georgia Lottery website.
The Georgia Lottery says proceeds from all of its games, including scratch-off tickets, Diggi Games, and Keno!, go toward funding education programs across the state.
Since its launch, the Georgia Lottery has generated billions of dollars for HOPE scholarships, pre-K programs and other educational initiatives.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group