$2 million lottery ticket sold at Georgia convenience store

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia lottery player is celebrating a life-changing win.

The Georgia Lottery announced Thursday that a Warner Robins resident won a $2 million top prize playing the Georgia Raffle scratch-off game.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Hop In, located at 1104 Highway 96 in Kathleen.

The player claimed the $2 million prize on Feb. 3.

Two other Georgia players also scored significant wins this week.

A Riverdale resident won $20,000 on Feb. 3, playing the online game Disco Pig Diggi Game, and a Surrency resident won $12,500 on Feb. 4, playing Keno! through the Georgia Lottery website.

The Georgia Lottery says proceeds from all of its games, including scratch-off tickets, Diggi Games, and Keno!, go toward funding education programs across the state.

Since its launch, the Georgia Lottery has generated billions of dollars for HOPE scholarships, pre-K programs and other educational initiatives.

