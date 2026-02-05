New Birth pastor contacted Attorney General Pam Bondi after man went on rant inside church

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time, Dr. Jamal Bryant is reacting to the moment a man walked into New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in January and berated the church and Dr. Bryant.

“He drove all the way from Alabama to disrupt our services,” Dr. Bryant told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

“Jamal Bryant, you wicked dog,” and “You’ll burn in hell,” the man is heard screaming.

“I’m grateful security sprung into action, but just concerned about what is taking place in the culture and environment,” Dr. Bryant explained.

Dr. Bryant said after security escorted the man off the property, the church filed a complaint against him.

“We had DeKalb County issue to him a no trespass order,” said Dr. Bryant.

Dr. Bryant, who said he believes he is a target because he is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, took his complaint one step further.

He called on the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to step in.

On Wednesday, Washington contacted the Department of Justice for comment but did not hear back.

Days after a group of activists protested ICE inside a Minneapolis church, Bondi posted a message to her social media page.

“Make no mistake, under President Trump’s leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely. And if I haven’t been clear already, if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you,” she said.

Dr. Bryant said he wants that same message directed towards the man who disrupted service at New Birth.

“There ought to be a warrant out for his arrest, and he should be picked up. Otherwise, it’s a mixed signal that is sent to the American populace that it is okay to disrupt a Black church, but only White churches are sacred spaces,” Dr. Bryant said.

A New Birth spokesperson said they evaluated their security protocols following the incident.

